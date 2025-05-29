Mama Pat Petitions CID Boss Over Alleged Incitement by Hopeson Adorye

Popular religious figure Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Mama Pat, has officially petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, calling for the arrest and prosecution of political commentator Hopeson Adorye for allegedly inciting violence against her.

In a letter dated May 26, 2025, and addressed to the Director-General of the CID, Mama Pat claims that Mr. Adorye, during a live broadcast on TV XYZ on May 14, 2025, encouraged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth to physically attack her on sight.

According to the petition, the programme host reportedly urged Mr. Adorye to retract his statement due to its potentially dangerous implications.

However, Mr. Adorye allegedly refused, leading Mama Pat to express serious concern over her safety and well-being.

“His statement has put me in a state of fear and panic,” she stated, drawing parallels between Mr. Adorye’s comments and past incidents of politically motivated violence, including the killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and violent episodes at Obuase Mines.

“I am a citizen of Ghana and my fellow citizen should not be seen to be publicly inciting my destruction,” she wrote.

“It is high time the Ghana police set example on some of these unreasonable comments which has the propensity to cause death and danger to well-meaning citizens of this country.”

Mama Pat is requesting immediate action from the CID to hold Mr. Adorye accountable for his alleged conduct. She concluded her letter by urging the authorities to bring him “to book.”

The petition adds to growing concerns about political discourse in the country and the responsibilities of public figures in fostering peaceful engagement.

No response has yet been issued by the CID or Mr. Adorye at the time of this report.