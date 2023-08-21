Mama Peace launches her much-awaited album at  2023 ‘Kpekpe Zuorkpe’ Praise

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Mama Peace has released her much-awaited album titled: ‘Kpekpe Zuorkpe’ with the call on corporate Ghana to factor the gospel musicians in their budgets to enable them also push their brands and outreach ministry.

According to her, offering them adequate support would go a long way towards aiding them in realizing their aspirations and also expanding the Kingdom’s business. However, she noted that lack of support is gradually thwarting the growth of the gospel industry.

‘Kpekpe Zuorkpe,’ an Ewe word that literally translates as the mightiest God. The album includes worship songs, contemporary gospel music, and traditional music.

The Gospel Musician said the ‘Kpekpe Zuorkpe’ album was released to inspire and minister to gospel music lovers as it contains words of encouragement and praise to God even in times of difficulty and more.

The ‘Kpekpe Zuorkpe’ Praise album launch which was held in a grand style saw Ghanaian Gospel musicians including Obaapa Christy and some renowned personalities gracing the occasion.

In an interview, with Nana Marfo Ampabeng III, Chief of Akyem Oda Enyinem Kotokuhene, he commended Mama Peace for using her God-giving talent to spread the good news of salvation to lost souls.

However, he reiterated his unwavering support for the gospel industry and urged everyone to assist preach the good news of salvation around the world.

It was a night of praise, worship, and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by the gospel artistes who thrilled patrons with their various danceable and worship songs.