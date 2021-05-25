Some casts and crew members of the Popular tv series ‘Mama Taxi’ paid a visit 64 regiment unit of Ghana armed forces , to have appreciation of their work and undertake light military drills

Mr Aboagye in an interview explained that they choose to visit the 64 Regiment because the “Mama Taxi” series is about women empowerment and the brand stands for courage, determination and strength and reiterated that, in Ghana, the institution that stands out with the embodiment of these qualities is the Ghana Armed Forces.

After their tour at Burma Camp, they moved to 64 Regiment training camp at Asutsuare in the Eastern region, where they were taken through rock climbing, rappelling and other manoeuvres.

The military in their part indicated that they agreed to engage the Mama Taxi team because; they believe that the programme has the potential to empower women economically especially, those on the street and reduce hawking among women.

Mama Taxi season 2 starts on Adom TV on the 5th June, 2021 and some of the casts in the series are, Kofi Adjorlolo, Omar Shariff Captan, Stella Animah Lamek Lillian Larkai, Daisy Little and Magnus Brooks.