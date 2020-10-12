Chief Executive Officer of Mamaitaly Charity Foundation (Madam Shirley Irene Thompson) has won the Outstanding Philanthropist of the year at the just ended maiden Humanitarian Awards over the weekend at the Labadi Beach hotel.

The event, which was held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel was to celebrate individuals who have impacted the lives of the less privileged, elderly and society at large.

Madam Shirley Irene Thompson noted that Mamaitaly Charity Foundation helps the needy, aged, children, orphans, widows, people with disabilities, empower women with skills training so they get another source of income to cater for themselves and their family as a whole.

Mamaitaly charity foundation also donated to Bintenge Methodist School in Wa on the 15th of January 2020 to support the deprived school.

School items donated include school uniform materials, exercise books, pencils, my first and second writing copy books, erasers, mathematical sets, playing cards and toys, rulers, chalks, crayons, colours, pens, drawing books, kids playing education toys, children playing cars, and many more.

On the 5th of March, 2020 too Mamaitaly Charity Foundation donated and gave free skills training to Physically Challenge Foundation people in Offinso, Kokote.

Training products include Antiseptic (Dettol), and Bleach(Parazone) to help empower them and help them get another source of income.

There was also a donation of items including washing and bathing soaps, toilet roll, toothbrushes, dresses, dressing bags, shoes and sandals, and many more.

The special guest of honour, Madam Francisca Duncan Williams in her speech highlighted the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged and make this nation a better place.

With a world-class setup to go with jaw-dropping performances from some of the country’s finest musicians, it was not only an event to honour wonderful individuals but a night to remember.

The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by talents such as Dada Kwaku (Dada K), Gospel Ministers, Bernice Offei and Paa Sammy. There was also poetry recitals by Nakeeyat Dramani Sam aka Nakeeyat, Rhymesonny.

Comedians Hogan and Derrick Baah (Live Painting) was also on hand to wow the audience.

Madam Shirley Irene Thompson also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Mamaitaly Ventures.