Mama’s Light Foundation Celebrates The Heart Of Humanity: A Tribute To Mothers Everywhere

On this special occasion of Mother’s Day 2025, Mama’s Light Foundation extends warm appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to all mothers across Ghana, Africa, and the world. Today, we honour the strength, resilience, and boundless love that define motherhood and uplift our communities.

At Mama’s Light Foundation, this day carries deep personal and collective meaning. Our name and mission are rooted in the legacy of a remarkable mother, the late Mrs. Lawrencia Larweh, who embodied the essence of motherhood, nurturing, empowering, and selflessly serving others. Mama’s Light Foundation was born out of her passionate ambition for community development and her unwavering desire to create opportunities for women and children in underserved cocoa-growing regions.

Today, as we commemorate mothers, we are reminded of the countless unsung heroes who rise every morning to ensure their families are safe, fed, educated, and hopeful, often under the most challenging circumstances. These women are the backbone of our homes, the moral compass of our society, and the invisible architects of our future.

We take this opportunity to reaffirm our mission to empower women, promote child education, and support rural development. Through our vocational training initiatives, literacy programmes, and community outreach efforts, we aim to honour mothers not just with words, but through action and impact.

We are pleased to announce the launch of our “Light up a Mother’s Life” Campaign, which will provide Livelihood and mentorship support to 40 women-led households in cocoa-growing communities across selected cocoa districts in the Eastern and Oti Regions. We believe that when you empower a mother, you uplift a generation.

To all mothers, those who birthed us, those who raised us, and those who continue to guide us, we say thank you. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Your love continues to shape the world. Happy Mother’s Day!!

Signed

Ms. Elizabeth Larweh

Secretary, Board of Trustees