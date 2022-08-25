Mamdev Ghana Limited commenced renovation works on Atta Mills Library

Mamdev Ghana Limited, the civil engineering and construction firm and building contractors of the John Evans Atta-Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast, has commenced refurbishment works on the edifice to give it a face-lift and make it fit for use.

The exercise, expected to be completed later this month, is to prepare the facility for immediate takeover by government and get it running as soon as possible.

The multi-purpose state-of-the-art library, completed and commissioned in 2016, was left to rot owing to a plethora of issues including payment as well as its takeover.

The edifice sits directly opposite the Cape Coast Castle.

It has among other facilities a conference hall, E-lecture hall, a multimedia room and a museum but has failed to function for the past six years.

Mr Joseph Kojo Mamphey, the Chief Executive Officer of Mamdev Ghana Limited, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said that all debts owed the company had been cleared.

He explained that the company was only holding on to the facility because it had not been directed by government to hand it over to any institution.

“Unless the government gives us the green light, we will get ourselves into a fight we cannot win,” he stated.

“Contractually, it was AESL that handed over to us and so we are to hand it over to AESL or whoever government says we should hand it over to on completion,” he added.

Mr Mamphey explained that the renovation of the library was part of the company’s offer to Cape Coast to celebrate this year’s Fetu Afahye which comes off from August 29 to September 4 this year.

“It is an eyesore and a dishonour for Cape Coasters to leave the library in that state. It will not speak well of all of us as a company and residents, considering the personalities coming over to celebrate the Afahye,” he added.