MAMDEV Ghana Ltd. to construct modernized  washrooms within Cape Coast Metropolis 

MAMDEV Ghana Limited, a civil engineering and building contraction firm is set to construct more than 23 modern washrooms within the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The move, geared towards improving sanitation and reducing the rate of open defecation within and along the coastal stretch of Cape Coast is part of the 10 billion Cape Coast Smart City project.

Mr Joseph Kojo Mamphey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana MAMDEV Limited at a symbolic sod cutting ceremony of two of the 23 washrooms, said the project formed part of the company’s corporate responsibility to assist most deprived communities within the Metropolis.

His outfit, he assured, was poised to make Cape Coast great again, hence the need for all citizens to collaborate to make the vision of building a smart city a reality, adding that development was not a sole responsibility of the Government but a shared responsibility.

Mr Mamphey challenged other business enterprises in the Metropolis to come on board to collectively develop the Metropolis for the betterment of all.

On the Smart City project, he hinted that it entailed several components including development of tourism, health facilities and education infrastructure, reconstruction, and the upgrading of all major road networks within Cape Coast and other parts of the Region.

More than 1,000 coconut seedlings were planted along the Bakaano- Castle stretch by the firm to replace and restore the lost vegetation within the area.

Mr Iddrisu Shani, the Metro Environmental and Sanitation Officer who spoke on behalf of Mr Ernest Arthur, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), noted that waste management was critical in enhancing sanitation in the country.

He said the assembly was committed to collaborating with all stakeholders and institutions to improve sanitation in the metropolis and beyond.

He therefore called on the citizenry to critically manage waste well and stop the practice of open defecation to avoid outbreak of communicable diseases.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area cautioned the citizenry against defecating along the coastlines since it was a disturbing practice with its attendant health issues.

He cautioned that the area was a well-known tourist destination which must be always made attractive to attract more tourists as well as investors to help develop the local economy for the benefit of all.

The Oguaamanhen noted that sometimes the unavailability of toilets in many homes were the cause but that should not be an excuse to defecate anyhow.

He called on the people to bring innovate ideas on board for Oguaa’s development than to sit and criticize strenuous efforts by some benevolent individuals and organisations to make the area great again.