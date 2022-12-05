Mamdev, Ridge Royal bosses enstooled chiefs of Cape Coast

The Oguaa Traditional Council has enstooled Mr Joseph Kojo Mamphey, the Chief Executive Officer/Development Strategist of Mamdev Ghana Limited, a civil engineering and building construction firm, as the Mputuhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

Mr Samuel Aduama, the General Manager of the Ridge Royal Hotel, was also enstooled as the Nkosohen.

The chieftaincy roles were conferred on the two distinguished personalities for their respective contributions to the development of Cape Coast in education, health, tourism, and hospitality among others.

Mamdev Ghana Limited is executing a $10-billion smart city project to transform the ancient city of Cape Coast into a model world class city to boost tourism.

Mr Mamphey’s company has also been the strategic sponsor of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye on several occasions and is supporting the infrastructural and academic development of 12 senior high schools in Cape Coast, including Mfantsiman Girls SHS, among other projects

Mr Aduama, on the other hand, through his hotel, has been instrumental in the hospitality industry and other areas of growth.

Draped in black traditional cloths and slippers, the new chiefs were led by the linguist, Okyeame Benya, to swear the Oath of Allegiance before the Traditional Council in line with the customs and traditions of the people.

Similarly, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen swore an oath to cooperate with the new chiefs to make Cape Coast great again.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta noted that the honour done the businessmen was in recognition and appreciation of their commitment to development and urged them to work even harder to justify their enstoolments.

“However, be careful of your steps. We have our norms and so if you bring disgrace to the position, you will be summoned and punished,” he cautioned.

“Do not go to sleep now that you have been conferred chieftaincy titles because the real work has just begun. You have to demonstrate that you really deserve the positions.”

The Traditional Council, at the culture-rich ceremony, also elevated some three chiefs for their hard work over the years.

Nana Kojo Addae I, the Chief of Abura, was made the Guantuahen of the Traditional Area; Nana Egyirba, the Queen mother of Amoyaw, was elevated to Apagyahemaa, while Nana Kweku Enu III, the Chief of Apewosika Kokwado, was honoured with the Mawerehen title for his hard work.

In the same manner, Nana Amba Ayiaba I, the Krontihemaa of the Oguaa Traditional Area; Mr Perry Mensah, a three-time chairman of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planning Committee, and Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, a businessman, were recognised for their diverse contributions to the development of Cape Coast.

Nana Amba Ayiaba, speaking on behalf of the awardees, expressed appreciation to the Council for recognising their efforts.

“A nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for; thank you very much for remembering us. For us, this is a challenge to do more,” she said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his installment, Mr Mamphey stressed that the development of the Central Region was a shared responsibility among the government, the traditional councils and the private sector.

He said the region was too endowed to be underdeveloped, reiterating his commitment to leading the charge as an Mputuhen to drive the region to its deserving status.

“For us at Mamdev, we have made it a core vision and responsibility to make Cape Coast and the entire Central Region a booming and thriving enclave, especially in tourism and education and we will not relent until it happens,” he said.

He was grateful to the Traditional Council for giving him and his consortium partners the space to partner Oguaaman to fulfil her destiny in the general development of the Nation Ghana.

He pledged their support to make Cape Coast great again.

Mr Aduama, on his part, said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him through the conferment as he was not aware his good deeds were being closely monitored.

“As a hotel, we had it on our mind that if Cape Coast grows, we will also grow and it was part of our marketing strategy to promote Cape Coast. Not knowing it has been seen. It is a challenge for us to do more to develop Cape Coast,” he said.

Mr Aduama called on all businesses to support the development agenda of Oguaaman, adding: “If Cape Coast grows, our businesses will also grow.”