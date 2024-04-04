Mamfe Methodist Girls School Robotics Centre Opened by MTN

MTN Ghana Foundation has constructed and handed over an ultra-modern Robotics Centre to the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern region.

The laboratory which was constructed at the cost of Two Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighty-Nine Ghana Cedis (GHs 2,280,489 million) will aid in the teaching and learning of ICT/Robotics and promote STEM Education in Mamfe and its surrounding communities.

The Robotics center comprises, among others, a 100-seater hall with partitions for robotics training and practice, a research room with computers for teachers and students, robotics equipment, furniture and internet access.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the immediate past CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, noted that MTN Ghana Foundation’s decision to build the Robotics Centre for the school as part of MTN’s 25th anniversary celebration which was motivated by the unprecedented accomplishments of the students of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in STEM and robotics.

He said, ‘The success of the school has demonstrated that girls can equally excel in STEM with the appropriate guidance, training and environment.”

“We are hopeful that the Robotics Centre will greatly motivate the students to aim high and refuse to feel disadvantaged because of their gender”, he added.

The Foundation Board Chairman, Prof Franklyn Manu, for his part shared highlights of the focus of the Foundation, which is to support digital skills training.

He said, ‘We want to play our part in driving digital and financial inclusion and bring the benefits of technology to everyone. We have dedicated 75% of our annual spend to STEM/ICT related projects and we are determined to do our best to help tackle the widening digital skills gap in Ghana through impactful projects such as this Robotics Center”.

In his remarks, Hon. Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalization who spoke on behalf of the Minister for Communication and Digitalization expressed the Ministry’s gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the project. He said that the project aligns with the Ministry’s objective to promote STEM education in Ghana.

Hon. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, commended MTN Ghana Foundation for their immense contributions to Ghana’s educational sector and for their commitment to equipping female students with digital skills through the provision of the Robotics Centre. He advised the students to make good use of the facility.

Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku – Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem traditional area also expressed his gratitude to the Foundation and highlighted the excellent opportunity presented to students within Mamfe to learn ICT and Robotics, to elevate the standard of education in the community.

Meanwhile, the Headmistress of Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Madam Winifred Siebu Arthur, in her address expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their kind gesture and assured MTN of their commitment to make the most of the facility. “With the provision of this facility, Mamfe Methodist Girls is ready for the future”, she emphasized.

The ceremony was attended by the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, Hon. Barima Asiedu-Larbi, Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Twumasi Ankrah, Right Rev. Dr Asare-Kusi, Methodist Bishop of Koforidua District, MTN Ghana Foundation Board Members, Mr Samuel Koranteng and Mrs Nabila Willaims and executives of MTN Ghana.