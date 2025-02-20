Mampong Storm Leaves Homes and Schools in Disarray

A violent rainstorm tore through Nintin and Hwediem in Mampong on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction that has upended daily life for many residents in the Ashanti Region.

Fierce winds ripped roofing sheets from homes and decimated key public facilities, including the Nintin Presby Primary School and the bustling local market square. In some areas, damaged electricity poles have plunged communities into darkness, further compounding the challenges faced by those affected.

For many families, the damage means that homes are no longer safe havens. Displaced residents have sought refuge with relatives and neighbors, underscoring a deep-seated need for more resilient housing solutions in the wake of extreme weather events. The storm’s impact on local schools has been particularly stark. With buildings rendered unsafe, the interruption of lessons has left students without a proper learning environment, a disruption that could have long-term consequences on their education.

Assemblyman Hon. Nicholas Osei Owusu, who is at the forefront of the response, explained that immediate measures are underway to restore schooling. “Ninety percent of the public primary school’s roof has been ripped off,” he noted. “We have made temporary arrangements by converting the local Presby temple into a makeshift classroom, and we are negotiating for additional space in nearby school blocks.” His comments reflect both the urgency of the situation and a determination to shield young minds from the storm’s ripple effects.

While emergency teams assess the full extent of the damage, the incident raises broader questions about the community’s preparedness for increasingly severe weather. It is a stark reminder that the infrastructure designed to safeguard public welfare—from homes to schools—remains vulnerable. As authorities consider long-term reconstruction plans, there is a growing call for investment in more resilient building practices that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change.

In the midst of this crisis, the spirit of community solidarity shines through. Residents and officials alike are rallying to support one another, even as the storm’s aftermath prompts critical reflection on how best to fortify the region against future natural calamities.