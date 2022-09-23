Mamprobi Beat Chorkor to win Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Pepsi Football Gala Cup

The Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Pepsi football gala which precedes the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival ended successfully on Wednesday at the Dr. Bannerman Park at Korle Gonno.

Mamprobi beat Chorkor on penalties 4-3 after 1-1 during regulation time to win the trophy at stake which was donated by Hon. Okoe Vandepuije, MP of Ablekuma South.

The Korle Gonno Manye performed the kickoff for the exciting match.

On Monday host Korle Gonno shocked Ga Mashie when the surprised them with a magic victory. The KG lads equalized with a last minute goal which caused Accra Boys not to continue with the game, and lost it all.

Mr. Mankatta, an executive member of the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Planning / Organising Committee said this year’s Festival promises be better than the previous and feels all must get involved to make it a success. He praised all the players and fans who took part in the football programme.

He said the event is to promote tourism in Korle Gonno which has a lot of fine hospitable facilities at the beaches, like De Zone, Golden Beach Resort, Oceanic Resort, SunSet Beach, Mac Baron, Valley Beach and other,

He advised people who will come to the 2022 edition of Wɔmanŋ Nɛ from September 23 to 25 to comport themselves.