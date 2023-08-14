Man 22, kills niece for alleged money rituals

The gruesome details of the incident involving the tragic murder of 7-year-old Spendylove Adjei have recently surfaced. The individuals at the center of this devastating crime are none other than her own uncle, Augustine Afari, and a spiritualist named Osei Kofi.

Augustine Afari, a 22-year-old artisanal miner, allegedly was in pursuit of quick wealth and turned to the spiritualist for guidance on achieving this through illegal mining activities.

The spiritualist advised him to obtain a human head for a ritualistic purpose. In a horrific turn of events, Afari brutally took the life of his own niece, reportedly beating her to death with a machete before decapitating her.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are heart-wrenching. The young girl’s father entrusted her to Afari’s care while her grandmother tended to her crops. Upon the grandmother’s return, the child was missing, and Afari feigned ignorance about her whereabouts.

Despite the family’s desperate search efforts, they were unable to locate the girl. This led them to file a formal complaint with the police, resulting in Afari’s arrest. He was later questioned and released on bail pending further investigation.

He eventually confessed his dreadful deed to a pastor, who promptly informed the police. Shockingly, it was revealed that Afari had buried the young girl’s body without her head at an abandoned mining site.

In an unexpected twist, the spiritualist rejected the severed head sent to him by Afari, asserting that the ritual demanded the head to be presented on the same day as the murder. Consequently, both Afari and the spiritualist were apprehended and charged with the grave offense of murder.