Man, 29, murdered in a knife fight at Adeiso

A 29-year-old man, Seth Zotu, has been murdered in a knife fight with one Richard Quaye, believed to be in his mid-20s, at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region following a misunderstanding.

The reason for the scuffle was not immediately known but the police say the suspect has been arrested and assisting in investigations while the body of deceased has been sent to the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that Zotu was pronounced dead on arrival at the Adeiso Health Centre on November 3.

He said multiple knife wounds were found on his left ribs during police inspection.

The suspect, Quaye, was arrested from his hideout at Adeiso with a cut on his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DSP Tetteh said the suspect had been discharged and currently in police custody to assist in investigations.