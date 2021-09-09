Man, 42, gets 18 months for ‘fingering’ minor in public toilet

Francis Agyei, aka, Shaba, 42, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for sexually molesting a minor in a public toilet at Police Barracks in Accra.

The car washing attendant was said to have undressed the 11-year-old victim and inserted his finger into her private part at the Accra Central Police Barracks public toilet.

Agyei pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault, however, the Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly at the end of the trial.

In sentencing, the trial Judge indicated that she took into consideration Agyei’s plea for leniency, his premeditation and the seriousness of the offence.

The facts, narrated earlier by Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, were that the complainant, name withheld, was a Police Officer at Accra Central Police Barracks and the victim, a class six pupil and daughter of the complainant.

The Prosecution said Agyei also resided and plied his trade at the Barracks.

It said on June 20, this year, at about 12:30pm, the victim visited the washroom to attend to nature’s call.

The Prosecution said Agyei who was at the toilet, dragged the victim into one of the side toilets, removed her pant and inserted his finger into her vagina.

It said the complainant, who had been waiting for the victim, followed up to the toilet and saw the victim’s skirt at the entrance and heard some voices at the side toilet.

The Prosecution said the complainant then walked in and arrested Agyei who was with the victim and escorted him to the Accra Central Police Station.

It said a report was made and a medical form issued to the victim whiles the matter was later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Accra and a caution statement obtained from Agyei.