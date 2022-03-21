Man, 46, Killed By Assailants In Gamorkope–Avenorpeme Streets In V/R

A man believed to be in his 40’s was allegedly killed at Gamorkope on a bicycle by unknown assailants in the Volta Region a couple of days ago.

The incident happened at Gamorkope on Avenorpeme streets in the Volta Region a couple of days ago.

“According to the earlier reports , his wife Amavi Reported that, his husband left home about two – three days ago and was not returned back home.”

Today’s Monday 21st March, 2022 around 8:00am , unknown dead body was found in a Bush at Gamorkope close to Avenorpeme street in the Volta Region this morning around 8:00.

Following the subsequent reports on his dismissal, Skaba TV arrived at the scene around 8:00am. It has been alleged that several parts of the deceased was operated in the Bush.

It’s was allegedly identified that the throat and the finger’s were cut and removed.

Abor police commands and its patrols team was later arrived at the scene at around 8:30am.

Preliminary investigation has been lunch in to the incident.

Source isaaclincolnsidarth@gmail.com