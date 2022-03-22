Man, 46, Killed By Unknown Assailants In Avenorpedo

46year old man was allegedly killed by unknown assailants on Friday 18th March, 2022 at Gamorkope near Avenorpeme in the Volta Region.

Preliminary reports identified that, the victim was a resident of Gbagopkornu – Avenorpedo, the deceased was a Corn Miller. He often uses bicycle through out his journey.

“According to the earlier reports , his wife Amavi Reported that, his husband left home about two – three days ago and was not returned home.”Following the subsequent reports on his missing,

Monday 21st March, 2022 around 8:00am , unknown dead body was found in a Bush at Gamorkope close to Avenorpeme in the Volta Region.

It had been alleged that several parts of the deceased were removed .Abor police commands and its patrols team , later arrived at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

