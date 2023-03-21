Man, 59, grabbed for defiling 12-year-old girl

A 59-year-old unemployed man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a minor and indecently assaulting her with his tongue.

James Armah, aka Colour, is alleged to have defiled the victim aged 12 years on a couple of times and offered her GHC10.00 after the sexual acts.

Charged with defilement and indecent assault, Armah has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Armah to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

It has ordered prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor to file disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to April 3, for Case Management Conference.

The fact of the prosecution is that the complainant, unemployed, resided at Timber Market, Accra with the victim, a class four pupil.

The complainant is also the father of the victim.

Chief Inspector Tekpor said the complainant and the accused person were neighbours and “they know each other”.

The prosecution alleged that Armah had been inviting the victim into his room and defiling her and tat after the acts, he had been ofering the victim GHC10.

It said one afternoon in December 2022, the victim was on her way to sell sachet water when Armah allegedly asked her to follow him for GHC10 in his room.

The prosecution said Armah allegedly locked the door, undressed the victim and used his tongue to lick the victim’s vagina and had sex with her.

It said after the act, the accused allegedly asked the victim to come for the GHC10.00 the following day.

The prosecution said some neighbours around who saw the victim entering the accused person’s room informed the complainant.

It said the complainant made a report to the Police through the assistance of Street Children Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation at James Town and the accused was picked up.