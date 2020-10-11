The Police in Ghana said they had arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his partner and her 13-year old daughter at Kokrobite, a suburb of the capital.

The suspect allegedly killed the two and buried them on the compound of their residence, said the police on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the public relations outfit of Ghana Police said the police had discovered the bodies of the two buried in the bushy area of the compound of their residence after being prompted by neighbors.

“A strong stench from the neighborhood and the obvious absence of the woman and her daughter prompted neighbors to lodge a complaint with the police, leading to the discovery of the bodies of the deceased,” the statement said.

Neighbors said the man, a Burkinabe national, had been living with his German girlfriend and her daughter since last January, until the sudden disappearance of the deceased.

“The police are executing an exhumation order from the court to exhume the bodies for autopsy as part of investigations,” the statement added. Enditem