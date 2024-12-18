Man Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Vehicles at Ghana’s Parliament

A man was arrested on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, for allegedly smashing the windscreens of several vehicles parked within the premises of Parliament.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, moving among the vehicles and using a metal object to break the windscreens. The motive for the act remains unclear.

Security personnel at Parliament swiftly responded to the situation and apprehended the suspect at the scene. During his arrest, the man was overheard saying, “Father have mercy on them. Daddy, they don’t know what they are doing… It is for your own good.”

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.