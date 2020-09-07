British police said Monday that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one person died and seven others injured in the weekend stabbings in Birmingham in central England.

The man was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city and was being questioned in custody, said the West Midlands police.

The suspect was also being held over seven counts of attempted murder. The streets involved remained closed on Monday morning while investigations continued.

British police launched a murder investigation after declaring the stabbings in Birmingham a “major incident”. Among the wounded, two people were seriously injured.

The stabbings took place on Sunday between 12:30 a.m. (2330 GMT Saturday) and 2:20 a.m. (0120 GMT).