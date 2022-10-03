Man arrested over communal clash at Nkwanta in Oti

John Nana Sei, who is suspected to have fired a gun that killed a man and injured six others in a communal clash at Alhaji Bench in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, is expected to be arraigned soon.

A Police statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr John Nchor, the Oti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said Nana Sei was arrested from a hideout for his alleged role in the killing of a man and injuring six others now on admission receiving treatment.

The statement said preliminary investigation revealed that, suspect together with Cee Dollar, Nyinfor, Osei and some yet to be identified persons currently on the run, armed with offensive weapons, including guns allegedly fired indiscriminately into the area and in the process, killed the deceased (name not available) and wounded six others.

The statement said the injured victims were on admission and receiving treatment at the St Joseph Nkwanta South Municipal Government Hospital while the body of the deceased was deposited at the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Oti Regional Police command visited the bereaved family and the injured at the hospital and extended their condolences and well wishes of the Police administration.

The commander, DCOP Charles Dormaban, appealed for calm while the investigation continued to bring all the culprits to face the law.