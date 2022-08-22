Man bites brother to death at Menuso

Yesuvi Adjei, a farmer, who has developed the penchant to bite people during fights, has allegedly bitten his elder brother, Godwin Kudzo Adjei, 47, driver, to death in a family feud at Menuso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Madam Elizabeth Addae, mother of the deceased, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a misunderstanding ensued between her sons, and in the confusion, Yesuvi bit his brother’s finger.

She said they took the decease to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase for treatment when they noticed that his condition was worsening, but unfortunately, he passed on.

The GNA investigation revealed that Yesuvi’s second casualty, the late Dodzi, a farm hand from Notsie in the Republic of Togo also died under similar circumstance after the deceased was bitten during a fight, leading to his death.

An attempt by GNA to speak to Yesuvi proved futile.

Mr. Rahman Abdul Baba, the Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area, said Yesuvi was arrested by the Police for a month, adding “he was released because the family couldn’t inform the Police for postmortem to be conducted on deceased body.”

He said family members, who sent the dead body to the morgue, were also arrested and granted bail.

Mr. Baba said Yesuvi was released for lack of evidence to link the death directly to the bite.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan-Mante Frempong, Kadjebi Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the GNA.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, when contacted to know the scientific dimension to the incidents suspected tetanus but added, “we need to investigate the development further since it’s strange.”

Meanwhile, during a burial service of the deceased, Reverend Jonathan Atiedu, E.P Church Pastor in-charge of Yorm E.P Parish, Kadjebi, in a sermon said man’s life belonged to God, so he must live it well as God would come for it one day.

He asked evil people in society to repent because they would account for their bad deeds.

He said although mankind was in a sinful world, he needed to repent “now and live good life” since where his soul would go after death and testimonies thereafter matters most.

The pastor asked bad people in society to “change their minds and character, so that it shall be well with them.”