Man chops off brother in-law’s hand in feud

Simon Nyajanaam, a man believed to be in his 20s has had his hand chopped off in an attack by his brother in-law at Abotansu, near Krachi East Municipal capital, Dambai in the Oti Region.

Mr Ndombe Kaboja, father of the victim told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, Daniel Nkumdo, suspect and son in-law came to the house and wanted to take his child from their daughter (Ex-wife) unlawfully, which resulted in a fight between the suspect and his brother in-law.

He said Simon initially thought the attack was a prank by his brother-in-law until he found his hand was on the ground.

The suspect severed the left hand and caused considerable injury to the right hand before bolting.

Police Superintendent Samuel Aboagye of Dambai Division Police Command confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), there was a case of causing harm reported at Tokuroano Police Station.

Mr Aboagye said the victim has been taken to the Worawora Government Hospital for treatment while the Police instructed that the fallen hand be buried.

The case is under investigation with the suspect at large.

The Police are seeking clues for the arrest of the suspect and urged the public to volunteer information to that effect.