Man City back to winning pace, Chelsea lose again

Manchester City staged a comeback on Sunday, securing a 2-1 victory away to Luton Town, ending a four-game winless streak. However, the win does little to dispel concerns about their current form.

Without Erling Haaland, sidelined with a foot injury, City struggled in the first half and conceded just before halftime when Elijah Adebayo headed in Andros Townsend’s cross.

Bernardo Silva equalized in the 62nd minute, following a robust run from Rodri. Soon after, Jack Grealish secured the win with a goal from Julian Alvarez’s cross.

Chelsea’s difficulties continued, as they lost 2-0 to Everton. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin scored, capitalizing on Everton’s superior organization and commitment against a lackluster Chelsea.

Fulham maintained their form after their midweek 5-0 rout of Nottingham Forest, defeating West Ham with the same scoreline. Goals from Raul Jimenez, Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson, and Carlos Vinicius contributed to the victory.

Tottenham bounced back from their recent defeat with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. After Destiny Udogie’s early goal, Richarlison’s brace and Son Heung-min’s penalty cemented Tottenham’s win, while Joelinton scored a late consolation for Newcastle.

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League on Saturday following a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace. Despite Palace’s dominance, Liverpool turned the game around with goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott.

Arsenal suffered a setback, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa due to John McGinn’s early goal. Villa’s victory brings them within two points of Liverpool, following their midweek triumph over Manchester City.

Bournemouth shocked Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi’s goals highlighted Bournemouth’s effective pressing game.

At Bramall Lane, Sheffield United secured a 1-0 victory against Brentford, courtesy of James McAtee’s goal. Steve Cooper’s future as Nottingham Forest coach remains uncertain, though the team managed a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton.

Brighton and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw, with Simon Adingra’s late header equalizing after Wilson Odobert’s goal for Burnley.