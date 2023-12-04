Man City drops to third place in the Premier League, while Arsenal, Liverpool win

Manchester City dropped to third place in the Premier League behind Arsenal and Liverpool after being held to a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham overcame a long injury list to come back twice from behind to claim a point in a game with plenty of alternatives.

Son Heung-min finished off a counter-attack to put Spurs ahead in the sixth minute, but he then had the misfortune to put the ball into his own net after Erling Haaland flicked on a cross.

Phil Foden put City ahead in the 31st minute, but Giovani Lo Celso equalized with a curling shot in the 69th minute. Jack Grealish again gave City the advantage when he slid in Haaland’s ball nine minutes from time, but Dejan Kulusevski looped over an equalizing header in the last minute of normal time.

Liverpool scored two late goals to claim a thrilling 4-3 win at home to Fulham, with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring an 88th minute winner to give his side all three points.

Alexander-Arnold had helped open the scoring when his free kick bounced in off Bernd Leno, but former Liverpool player Harry Wilson leveled for Fulham just four minutes later.

Alexis Mac Allister volleyed Liverpool back in front, but again Fulham quickly equalized thanks to Kenny Tete.

It looked like Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 80th-minute goal would give Fulham a shock win, but Wataru Endo equalized in the 87th minute and a minute later Alexander-Arnold secured Liverpool’s nerve-shredding win.

Chelsea held on with 10 men to win 3-2 at home to Brighton after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the 45th minute.

Enzo Fernandez scored on 17 and 65 minutes and Levi Colwill struck on 23 minutes for Chelsea, while Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro netted for Brighton, who were always chasing the game.

West Ham and Crystal Palace took a point each in a 1-1 draw with Mohammed Kudus opening the scoring for West Ham after 13 minutes, and Odsonne Edouard scoring for the visitors eight minutes into the second half.

Ollie Watkins’ 90th minute goal ensured a 2-2 draw between Bournemouth and Aston Villa that helped confirm Bournemouth are finding their feet under Andoni Iraola.

Antoine Semenyo fired Bournemouth ahead after an error from Diego Carlos after 10 minutes, but Villa were level when Leon Bailey cut in and equalized.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth back in front in the 52nd minute, but Watkins’ late header save a point for the visitors.

Two goals in the first 13 minutes gave Arsenal a 2-1 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which extends their lead at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City’s draw.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the sixth minute and the impressive Martin Odegaard doubled the lead seven minutes later as Arsenal looked to be cruising, although they failed to kill Wolves off and Mathias Cunha’s 86th minute effort meant some nervous moments in the Emirates Stadium.

Anthony Gordon’s 55th minute finish from Keiran Trippier’s cross gave Newcastle United a deserved 1-0 win at home to Manchester United that confirms Newcastle’s good form, despite injuries, and highlights that their rivals are still in crisis.

Dwight McNeil’s 67th minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest to give his side a boost after their 10-point deduction for breaching financial fair-play rules.

Burnley thrashed 10-man Sheffield United 5-0, taking advantage of Oliver McBurnie’s 42nd red card to claim their first home win of the season with goals from Jay Rodriguez and Jacob Bruun Larsen before halftime, before Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill scored further goals in the last 17 minutes.

Second-half goals from Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste gave Brentford a 3-1 win at home to Luton Town.