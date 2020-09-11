A man in a van drove into a police car several times in the center of Amsterdam on Friday morning, with one police officer injured, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The incident happened at around 4:25 a.m. local time (GMT 0225) at Muntplein square. The incident was preceded by a chase. The suspect’s van caught fire after colliding with the police car. The police fired but the suspect was unharmed.

The suspect has been arrested and his motive remains unclear.