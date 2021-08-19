Man dies after escaping from COVID-19 Centre in Sekondi

A fifty-five year old man, Paulus Okine met his untimely death whilst trying to escape from the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) COVID-19 Centre in Effia near Sekondi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The deceased was referred to the COVID-19 Centre from the Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department yesterday August 18, 2021.

Mr Christian Baidoo, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ENRH who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, said in the morning of August 19, security personnel at the COVID-19 Centre spotted the deceased leaving the Centre.

He said the security personnel inquired why he was leaving, but the deceased reportedly threatened to harm the security man if he pursued further.

According to the PRO, after a while Paulus Okine was found lying in a prone position near the Nurses Quarters about 250 metres away from the COVID-19 centre”.

Mr Baidoo said Clinicians from the Hospital later confirmed the body as dead, while the case has been reported to the Sekondi District Police Command who joined Management to the scene.

The body has since been deposited at the Hospital’s morgue pending investigations.

Madam Justina Amo Yartey, Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of the Hospital, therefore advised the general public to observe the COVID-19 protocols since the disease was real.

According to her, the victim was allegedly leaving the COVID-19 Centre for doubt of contracting the disease when he met his untimely death.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident and said the body had been deposited at the Hospital morgue pending autopsy while investigations were ongoing.