Man Fires Several Shots in Air, Commits Suicide Near US Capitol

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
The US Capitol Building on March 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. – The US Senate was poised to pass a massive relief package on Wednesday for Americans and businesses ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic as New York hospitals braced for a wave of virus patients. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Spining

A man crashed his car into the vehicle barricade near the US Capitol in Washington, fired several shots in the air and shot himself when police came to the scene, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) said on Sunday.

“Just after 4:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT], a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then fired several shots into the air,” the USCP said, adding that the man shot himself when police officers were approaching him.

Nobody was injured in the incident. It is understood that the man did not attempt to target any members of Congress, who are on recess, the police said.

Law enforcement officials did not fire at the man.

A police investigation is underway.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here