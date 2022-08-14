Man Fires Several Shots in Air, Commits Suicide Near US Capitol

A man crashed his car into the vehicle barricade near the US Capitol in Washington, fired several shots in the air and shot himself when police came to the scene, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) said on Sunday.

“Just after 4:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT], a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then fired several shots into the air,” the USCP said, adding that the man shot himself when police officers were approaching him.

Nobody was injured in the incident. It is understood that the man did not attempt to target any members of Congress, who are on recess, the police said.

Law enforcement officials did not fire at the man.

A police investigation is underway.