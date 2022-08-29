Man Gets Injured and Killed By a Lion in Ghana’s Zoo

A middle-aged man was killed by a lion after scaling the inner fence in Ghana’s national zoo here on Sunday, said Ghana’s Forestry Commission in a statement.

The zoo officials on a routine patrol spotted the intruder who jumped the security fences into the lions’ enclosure in the zoo located in the Achimota Forest, one of the capital’s green belts, said the statement.

“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure. He was confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue,” it said.

The commission “wished to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the zoo,” adding that the motive of the intruder was not known, and investigations were underway. Enditem