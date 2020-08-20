The executive council of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, (GBFA) has agreed on November 7, 2020 as the date for the nation’s biggest and most celebrated bodybuilding Championship, Man Ghana 2020.

This year’s competition will be used to select Athletes into the Black Muscles, the National Bodybuilding team.

The event dubbed “Peaceful Contest” is aimed at spreading the message of a violent free elections ahead of the upcoming elections on December 7.

The notion that bodybuilders or muscular people are used as weapon of destruction, causing misunderstanding and chaos during elections prompted the executive Council of the GBFA to use this year’s event as an opportunity to educate muscular Athletes that Bodybuilding, powerlifting and weightlifting are sporting disciplines with numerous opportunities hence should not give rooms for politicians to use their image for violence.

The GBFA is therefore urging every Muscular individual out there to start working on their body to get in shape to be able to participate in this year’s Man Ghana and get the chance to be selected into the national team and represent the country at all international contests in 2021. The GBFA is advising muscular individuals to desist from using their body for violence and bullying . It’s as a result of this, they thought it wise to get the athletes busy as they focus on their preparation rather.

The GBFA would also want to state that any athlete who fails to compete in this year’s Man Ghana event will not qualify to be part of the National team.

Bodybuilding is a non-contact sports with all health and Covid19 precautions taken into considerations in organizing this year’s Man Ghana event.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of lots of events in 2020, the GBFA presume that, the 2021 IFBB events calendar will be packed with events. As a result, the association is looking forward in selecting the best athletes the country can boost of to represent the country come 2021. The GBFA is therefore encouraging all athletes nationwide to participate in this year’s event.