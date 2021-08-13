Man Ghana 2021: Winners To Receive Boxer Motorcycles from Somoco Ghana

The winners’ each of the five categories at this year’s most competitive Man Ghana event will walk home with a brand new Boxer motorcycle from Somoco Ghana limited worth 25,000 cedis

This was revealed at a brief partnership signing ceremony on Thursday, 12th August, 2021 between the executives of Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association GBBFA, and Somoco Ghana limited.

These includes the winner of the Lightweight, Middleweight, Heavyweight, Men’s Physique below 173 and Men’s Physique above 173.

According to the president of the association, Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey stated that the event will serve as a platform to select Athletes to represent the nation at the various IFBB sanctioned events.

“Going into the later part of the year, it is going to be very competitive for our Athletes. We having a world championship that will be stage in Barcelona, Spain and we have written to the IFBB and they have given us the assurance.

“We will also be participating in the Arnold Classics in November in South Africa. We also have the Dubai Muscles in December which our Athletes will be sent across”, he said.

He, however, admonished the Somoco Ghana limited for the kind gesture towards the successful hosting of the event.

“On behalf of the executives of the GBBFA and the IFBB, I would want to say a very big thank you to Somoco Ghana limited for coming to our aide when we needed them and giving us five motorcycles”, the president of the GBBFA, Abdul Haye Yartey said.

For his part, the marketing manager of the Mohinani Group (Somoco Ghana limited), Mr. Frank Mickson-Yeboah, reiterated the importance of supporting this year’s event.

“Man Ghana, I think has been with us over the year’s and they have actually proven that bodybuilding is something that we all need to be conscious about and they have always promoted that essence.

“So for us to partner them for this years event is also to actually reassure our users and our customers that we will forever offer them that highly powered durable boxer range of motorbikes”, he added.

Somoco Ghana limited, a subsidiary of the Mohiniani Group are the sole producers of the Boxer motorcycles and RE Tricycles.

The 2021 Man Ghana event has been slated for the 23rd October at the National Theater.