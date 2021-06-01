The Central Regional Police Command has arrested one Paul Adobaw for allegedly burying his son alive as a spiritual sacrifice per the directive of one prophetess Ama Nkansah.

The one and half year old Yaw Adobaw was buried to death at around 1530 hours on Thursday, May 27 at Breman Brakwa in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa district of the Central Region.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaa Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said two witnesses, one Abubakari Mohammed 59 and Mr. Kwesi Afriyie reported the incident to the Police.

She said Mohammed told the Police that he woke up from bed and saw Adobaw who is his landlord together with two women, he could not identify, but one was carrying a child and Adobaw was digging the ground behind their house.

According to him, he questioned Adobaw who told him they were performing a traditional rite, but later detected that they buried the child there and so informed the Police.

She said the Police on reaching the scene found a covered grave behind Mohammed’s room which he identified as the crime scene.

DSP Oppong said the suspect was instructed to dig up the grave and the body of the baby was found lying naked in a prone position there.

She said the body was exhumed, washed and inspected by the Police who saw blood oozing from the nostrils and the mouth of the child.

She said the body was conveyed to Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary at Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy.

The PRO said enquiries revealed that the suspect also known as Kojo Okor was married to one Yaa Atta at Brakwa and have five children between them, with the deceased Yaw Adobaw being their fourth child.

According to the Police, the deceased was not able to walk and after consultation from a prophetess, the suspect was directed to sacrifice his son because he was a spiritual child from a river and if he doesn’t return the baby back to the river gods, he will continue giving birth to such babies.

She said the suspect and the Prophetess sent the baby to the backyard of the complainant near a stream called Gyankobeng, dug a grave, performed some rituals on the child and buried it alive.

DSP Oppong said the suspect was in custody assisting with investigations while efforts were underway to arrest the said Prophetess who is on the run.