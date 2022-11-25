Man granted bail for causing nuisance

Kwabena Oduro, an upholstery specialist has been dragged to the Tema District Court for dumping waste in open spaces contrary to section one sub-section two and eight of Tema Metropolitan Assembly by-law 2019.

The court, presided over by Ms. Siren Mahama, granted the accused bail based on his plea of guilty on counts one and three, which were dumping of rubbish in an open space and non-abatement of notice.

He, however, pleaded not guilty on count two, which was the burning of rubbish in an open space.

The prosecution led by Ms. Saudatu Issaka, an Environmental Health Analyst, said Oduro owns a shop at Light Industrial Area Community 9, within the area of the court.

On February 15, 2022, a team of Environmental Health Officers inspected his workshop and found that he dumped his trade waste together with other waste haphazardly on bare ground.

It was observed that he then burnt them in the open, causing a smoke nuisance to the public.

The accused’s attention was drawn to it and given a brief education on the dangers associated with his action.

The prosecution said a notice of abatement was served to him to clean the place, discontinue dumping rubbish there, and provide a waste bin for proper storage of his waste.

He was also advised to register with a solid waste collection service provider for safe collection and disposal but failed to comply with the directives.

The Health Analyst said several reminders and warnings for him to adhere to the directives proved futile.

Subsequently, he was charged with the offence to appear and answer before the court.