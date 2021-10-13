Man Group Plc posts record funds under management in third quarter

Man Group plc, one of the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund companies, reported a further increase in funds under management in the third quarter driven by very strong net inflows and solid investment performance.

Looking forward, the London-based Group sees positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across its systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies.

Funds under management or FUM, increased by 3 per cent to 139.5 billion dollars in the third quarter.

The Group recorded net inflows of 5.3 billion dollars and positive investment performance of 0.4 billion dollars, during the quarter.