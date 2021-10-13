Man Group Plc posts record funds under management in third quarter

Man Group plc, one of the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund companies, reported a further increase in funds under management in the third quarter driven by very strong net inflows and solid investment performance.
Looking forward, the London-based Group sees positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across its systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies.
Funds under management or FUM, increased by 3 per cent to 139.5 billion dollars in the third quarter.
The Group recorded net inflows of 5.3 billion dollars and positive investment performance of 0.4 billion dollars, during the quarter.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News