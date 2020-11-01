Police in eastern Canada’s Quebec City said on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing by a perpetrator allegedly dressed in medieval clothes that left two people dead.

They asked residents to remain indoors, however, as the investigation was still under way.

Multiple people were stabbed in the Parliament Hill area of the provincial capital late on Halloween night, according to police.

Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told reporters that five people had been taken to hospital with various levels of injury, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC.

The suspect, in his 20s, who was arrested near the city’s Old port, was also taken to hospital, CBC reported.