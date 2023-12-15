Man jailed 4 years for stealing car

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a driver to four years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a Nissan Versa valued GHC70,000.00.

Samuel Asamoah was also found culpable for stealing a cheque with the face value of GHC50,000.00 though he denied the offence.

The Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowa Quarshie sentenced Asamoah to three years imprisonment for stealing the vehicle and four years imprisonment for the theft of the money. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Inspector Dacosta Bobie Ansah, giving the facts said Ali Khadra, the complainant is a salesman working with Star Food Company limited at Spintex whilst Asamoah, now convict, is a driver residing at Martey Tsuru, Accra.

He said on November 21, 2023, complainant engaged the services of the convict as his personal driver.

Three days into his engagement, convict went to the househelp of the complainant about 0630 hours and collected the keys of a Nissan Versa car with registration number GB7128-22, belonging to the complainant under the pretext of going to wash it outside the house.

Inspector Ansah said Asamoah, who had the intention to dishonestly appropriate the vehicle, drove it a secret place at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

He also stole complainant’s signed Fidelity cheque leaflet with a face value of GHC50,000.00 and deposited it into his Stanbic Bank Account, the Court heard.

Prosecution told the Court that the cheque however could not be cleared because complainant reported the theft to his bankers.

Inspector Ansah said after all efforts made to trace the convict proved futile, a report was made to Manet police and investigation commenced.

As part of the investigation, all station messages were relayed for the arrest of him, prosecution said.

Inspector Ansah said on November 27, 2023 the Manet Police received information from the Asamankese Police that Asamoah was in their custody on another matter.

He was immediately handed over together with the vehicle to the Manet police to assist investigations, the Court heard.

He said Asamoah admitted the offence in his cautioned statement to the Police and after investigation, he was arraigned.