Man jailed three years for stealing cooking items

A 25-year-old unemployed young man, who stole cooking items valued GH₵1,450.00 has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ebenezer Bortey unlawfully broke into the house of a bar attendant and damaged a padlock and door lock valued GH₵200.00.

Bortey, who was charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and stealing, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba Kuffour convicted Bortey of his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

It sentenced Bortey to 12 months’ imprisonment on the charges of unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage and 36 months term on the charge of stealing.

“Sentences are to run concurrently,” the Court said.

The case as presented by Police Sergeant Priscilla Avoga, prosecuting was that the complainant was a bar attendant and resided at Nungua Kpokeke area, while the accused person, now convict, was a resident of Nungua Traditional Authority.

The prosecution said on July 24, 2023, at about 1700 hours, the complainant left for work and returned the following day at about 0500 hours and detected that her door was damaged, and the room ransacked.

It said the complainant took inventory and discovered that her blender valued GH₵400.00, microwave valued GH₵500.00, rice cooker valued GH₵280.00, gas cylinder also valued GH₵150.00 and a set of bowls valued GH₵120.00 were all stolen.

The prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and later had information that the convict was arrested in connection with another theft case that happened in the area.

It said the complainant rushed to the scene of the arrest and found her stolen property with the convict.

The prosecution said the complainant followed the convict with her property to the Police station and lodged a complaint.