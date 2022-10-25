Man kills girlfriend with pestle at Dodo-Amanfrom

Richard Kofi Galewosi, a 27-year-old farmer at Dodo-Amanfrom in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has killed his girlfriend, Tuglo Mawusi, a 24-year-old seamstress apprentice on suspicion of infidelity with a pestle.

The incident, which occurred last Thursday, had thrown the entire community into disbelief as the potential couple had been in a relationship for seven years now.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that after the incident, the suspect called his elder brother from Ahamansu to the crime scene, where he discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood.

Frightened and terrified, the brother marched the suspect to the Dodo-Amanfrom Police Station to report the case.

GNA learnt that the suspect said he killed the girlfriend because, he suspected her of infidelity and that the battering was occasioned after the deceased allegedly received a call from the supposed new boyfriend.

Mr. Cephas Awumee Amenyitor, the Assemblyman for Dodo-Amanfrom South Electoral Area, confirming the incident, told the GNA that the suspect and the deceased were lovers since the deceased was in Junior High School (JHS) two, and alleged the boyfriend, enrolled her into apprenticeship.

He said the relationship of the two love birds had turned sour lately, leading to the gruesome murder of the deceased.

He advised girls to muster courage to bow out from strained relationships in order not to lose their lives prematurely.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the GNA, said the suspect was arraigned and remanded and that he would re-appear in Court on November 15.

He disclosed investigations were underway to unravel the circumstance leading to the incident.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the St. Mary Theresah Hospital at Dodi-Papase for preservation.