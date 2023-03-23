Man lands himself in jail for fondling minor’s breast

A factory hand has been sentenced to 180 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for fondling the breast of a 10-year-old and asking her to suck his manhood.

This was after the court found Emmanuel Mbachu guilty on the charge of indecent assault.

The Court acquitted and discharged 26-year-old Mbachu on the charge of defilement.

The prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo said the complainant was a businessman residing at Palladium in Accra.

The accused person, now convict, resides in the same house at Korle -Gonno with the victim.

On January 29, 2023, at about 10:00am, the complainant who is the victim’s uncle, came to Korle-Gonno to visit the victim’s father, but he did not meet him or the victim in the house.

The prosecution said as the complainant was still waiting, the victim’s father had called the complainant and asked him to check on the victim for him.

It said the complainant then asked the children playing in the house whether they had seen the victim around.

The prosecution said two children informed the complainant that they saw the victim entering the accused person’s room.

It said the complainant then went and knocked at Mbachu’s door but there was no response.

The prosecution said the complainant went and knocked for the second time and Mbachu opened the door.

It said the complainant asked the convict if he had seen the victim, then Mbachu quickly went inside and brought the victim.

The prosecution said when the victim was quizzed as to what she was doing in Mbachu’s room, she said Mbachu fondled her breast and also asked her to suck his manhood and had sex with her.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police at Korle-Bu but the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Mamprobi.

It said a Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.