A man who was on-the-run for the past six days after allegedly killing as many as eight policemen in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from the central state of Madhya Pradesh Thursday, said state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Identified as Vikas Dubey, the man was arrested from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. In one of the most dreadful encounters between policemen and criminals in India’s recent history, gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen allegedly killed as many as eight cops, including a couple of senior police officials, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on July 3.

A few other cops were injured in the gunfight in the early hours of Friday, immediately after which Vikas Dubey and his men escaped from the spot.Over the past few days, several police teams were looking for Vikas Dubey and his henchmen.

