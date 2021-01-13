George Owusu also known as Nana Yaw, one of the two persons arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics into prison was on Wednesday remanded into prison by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The accused tried to convince a Prison officer to smuggle 15 slabs of suspected narcotic substance into the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

His plea was not taken and would reappear in court on Wednesday, January 27 for hearing.

However, his 17-year old accomplice was granted police inquiry bill.

Detective Chief Inspector Theresa Agbavor narrated the facts of the case in Court, saying the complainant is a Prisons officer at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

She said sometime December last year, Yaw contacted the Prison Officer to convince him to smuggle the substance into the prison yard to be given to one Kwasi Boakye, an inmate serving a 45-year prison term.

She said the Officer then disclosed the deal to the authorities at the Prisons.

She said on Saturday, January 09, Yaw called the Officer to meet him for the substance and he was arrested at a guest house at Abiee, a community near Ankaful.