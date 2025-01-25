Man Sentenced to Six Months for Stealing from Takoradi PTC Interchange Construction Site

A 40-year-old man, Abdulrhaman, has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing iron rods from the stalled Takoradi PTC Interchange construction site.

The sentence was handed down by Her Ladyship Catherine Obiade at the Takoradi Market Circle District Court.

Abdulrhaman had requested leniency from the court, citing a medical condition—hernia—but the judge proceeded with the sentence. In addition to his imprisonment, Abdulrhaman was ordered to assist the police in identifying six other individuals involved in the theft, who remain at large.

The theft of materials from the construction site had been a recurring issue, prompting local authorities to increase surveillance. Abdulrhaman and his accomplices were caught red-handed by a community watchdog team during a night patrol. While the others managed to escape, Abdulrhaman was apprehended.

As part of the ruling, Her Ladyship Obiade instructed Abdulrhaman to fully cooperate with the police and provide information on the whereabouts of the fleeing suspects to aid in their capture.