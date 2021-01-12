A young man, believed to be in his early 30s, has shot his girlfriend to death at Akyem Nkronso, a suburb of the Abuakwa South Municipal District, in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, identified as Sammy, was said to have had some misunderstanding with his girlfriend a couple of weeks ago and out of anger which he abhorred over the weeks, took the opportunity to kill the woman when no one was around.

Mr Nicholas Owusu, an eye-witness, who told this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday at about 11:00pm when the victim, commonly known as Maa Abena, was sleeping in the suspect’s house.

He said the suspect was later arrested by the police and taken to the Apedwa police station but was later transferred to the Apedwa Clinic in Kyebi to be treated from injuries he sustained as a result of hitting himself with a hammer.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story, indicated that the body had since been deposited at the Suhum Hospital, awaiting autopsy and identification by family.