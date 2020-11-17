An unidentified driver in-charge of vehicle with registration number GR 2019-17, on Tuesday morning .

November 17, shot himself in the head soon after shooting a painter from close range over a traffic row.

Kwame Amoah, the painter, was said to have been shot three times by the gun-wielding driver in the abdomen in the ensuing argument with his assailant, which occurred at about 08:30 hours on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)-Ayeduase road.

The two seriously-injured men were rushed to the hospital as the police probed the issue.

Crime scene investigators dispatched from the KNUST District Police Station stormed Ayeduase in the Oforikrom Municipality to commence investigations, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the scene.

While Amoah, who remained in a critical condition, rushed to the hospital for treatment, his unidentified assailant was in a pool of blood after attempting to take his own life following the incident.

He would later be transported to the hospital by armed police officers in a critical condition as some residents of Ayeduase, who could not come to terms with the driver’s bestial behaviour, attempted to lynch him as he lay on the pavement.

Mr. Ato Addey, an eye witness, told the GNA that a heated argument ensued between the two after Amoah questioned the unidentified driver for driving carelessly as he attempted to overtake other drivers on the road.

“In the course of the argument and subsequent confrontation between the two, the unidentified driver pulled a gun and shot Amoah three times in the abdomen, and soon after shot himself in the head,” he alleged.