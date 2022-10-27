Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe – Police

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, national police spokesman Paul Nyathi said on Thursday.

“We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result there was a shooting incident,” Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying.

Nyathi said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 19:20 local time (17:20 GMT), adding that the 24-year-old suspect was taken to the Parirenyatwa General Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the reasons for the shooting and why the man turned to the police officer, Nyathi noted.

