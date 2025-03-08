Man Swallows US$769k in Stolen Tiffany Jewels to Evade Arrest

A man accused of stealing jewelry worth $769,000 from a Tiffany & Co. store attempted to hide the items by swallowing them as authorities closed in, law enforcement officials confirmed Thursday.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed pending further investigation, was arrested shortly after the theft and is under medical supervision as experts weigh risks to his health and methods to recover the pieces.

The unusual case unfolded after the suspect allegedly stole the luxury items from the retailer, known for its stringent security protocols. Confronted by police, he ingested multiple pieces in a bid to avoid detection, a tactic described by experts as both dangerous and rare given the items’ high value. Medical professionals warned that swallowing sharp or bulky objects could lead to life-threatening internal injuries, complicating efforts to retrieve the jewelry without surgery.

While thefts involving ingested contraband—often drugs or small valuables—are documented in criminal cases, the scale and luxury branding of this incident stand out. Tiffany & Co., owned by LVMH, has faced few high-profile thefts in recent years due to advanced security systems and collaboration with law enforcement. Investigators are probing whether the suspect acted alone or had ties to organized theft networks targeting luxury retailers.

Forensic teams are also evaluating whether the swallowed items, once recovered, can be restored to salable condition. Legal experts note the suspect could face charges including grand larceny, obstruction of justice, and potentially additional counts depending on recovery outcomes.

The case underscores the extreme lengths some individuals take to evade accountability, as well as the physical perils of such acts. “This isn’t just a crime—it’s a risk to the person’s life,” said a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, speaking anonymously. “Retrieving high-value evidence shouldn’t come at the cost of someone’s health, but the law will still follow its course.”

Tiffany & Co. declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. The suspect remains in custody as authorities await medical clearance to proceed with charges