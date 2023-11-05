Man Utd win, Arsenal lose in Newcastle, and Man City take Premier League lead

Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time goal to give Manchester United a 1-0 win away to Fulham and lift some pressure on United coach, Erik ten Hag.

There was little to separate the two teams in a game where a draw would have been a result, but Fernandes’ curling shot was destined to send the three points back to Manchester.

The result will help Ten Hag after defeats at home to Manchester City and Newcastle United, but his team still needs to improve if they are to challenge for a top-four finish.

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola praised Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola in his Friday press conference, but his side showed no mercy as they crushed them 6-1 with goals from Jeremy Doku after half an hour. Bernardo Silva netted twice, while Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake all got into the act and Luis Sinisterra, scored a consolation goal for Bournemouth.

Man City will spend the weekend as leaders after Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park to stretch their winning run at home to four games and inflict the Gunners’ first defeat of the campaign.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute, although the goal was only given after a VAR check to see if the ball had previously gone out of play and if Newcastle’s Joelinton had committed a foul just before Gordon tapped home.

Brentford secured their fifth win in five games against West Ham since their promotion to the Premier League as they beat David Moyes’ team 3-2.

Neal Maupay put Brentford ahead in the 11th minute, but quickfire goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen after 19 and 26 minutes saw West Ham turn the score around.

Brentford had a stroke of luck when Konstantinos Mavropanos deflected a cross into his own net and Nathan Collins’ far post finish with 71 minutes on the clock gave them the win.

Oliver Norwood kept his nerve to smash home a 100th-minute penalty to give Sheffield United their first win of the season as they beat Wolverhampton 2-1.

Cameron Archer had put Sheffield ahead in the 72nd minute, although Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s 89th-minute goal looked as if it would see the points shared before the late injury time drama.

Everton and Brighton drew 1-1 with Vitaliy Mykolenko’s seventh-minute opener canceled out by an own goal as Ashley Young turned an 84th-minute cross into his own goal.

Crystal Palace’s effectiveness and experience were decisive as goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell gave them a 2-0 win away to Burnley, who had 17 shots to Palace’s four but were unable to find the back on the net.