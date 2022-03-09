Man Who Feigned Robbery Attack Granted GHC40,000.00 Bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC40,000.00 bail with three sureties to the man who feigned a robbery attack near the National Theatre.

The Court ordered that two of the sureties be civil servants.

Godfred Katasu, under the guise of defrauding his boss of GHC69,000.00, reported the fake incident to the Ministries’ Police on February 11, 2022.

Katasu, a dispatch rider, is facing charges of stealing and deceiving a public officer, which he had denied.

He will make his next appearance on March 29, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court that Mr Ishmail Abass Iddrisu was the complainant and the Chief Executive Officer of Tycon Forex Bureau located at Abbosey Okai.

He lived at Amanfrom whilst Katasu, a dispatch rider for the Institution lived at Kasoa.

Chief Inspector Benneh said on February 11, 2022, at about 1100 hours, the complainant sent the accused person to collect GHC69,000.00 from his business partner at Rawlings Park near Makola and deposit same in his CBG account.

The prosecution said after collecting the money, Katasu rode to Odawna near Adabraka and hid it and told the complainant on phone that he had been attacked and robbed of the money.

The complainant then asked him to report it to the police and he did.

The prosecution said the complainant again asked him to collect another amount from Kasoa and he went back to Odawna to get the hidden stolen money, sent it to his house, hid it before running the errand.

Chief Inspector Benneh said on February 27, 2022, Katasu confided in his father about the theft, and he (father) informed the complainant leading to his arrest.

The prosecution said he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and refunded GHC60,000.00.