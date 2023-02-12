MANAF Cautions TESCON Members To Stay Away From Political Vigilantism

Manaf Sowah incoming Parliamentary Candidate in Odododiodioo constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned members of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) Accra Technical University(ATU) Chapter, to stay away from acts of vigilantism that will affect the peace of the country.

Mr. Manaf Sowah speaking at a handing over and Orientation Ceremony of TESCON Executives Members in Accra to welcome first year students of the Confederacy to Accra Technical University, passionately appealed to the students to resort to laid down party structures to resolve their challenges rather than taking the laws of the country into their own hands.

Mr. Sowah who double as the Patron for TESCON ATU assured members of TESCON of scholarships to pursue various programmes in and outside the country after completion if they do well academically.

“The good programmes and policies of our dear party under the leadership of President Nana Addo cannot materialize when the youth who are supposed to help him achieve this, rise against his decisions” he said.

The Young energetic man also admonished the students to peacefully coexist with one another and see themselves as belonging to an institution which is governed by rules and regulations.

He donated 5,000 cedis to the youth group to help in their activities during the semester.