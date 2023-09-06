Manage fisheries sector sustainably for economic development – Minister  

The Fisheries and Aquaculture sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the social and economic development of the country if managed sustainably.

Madam Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture said it was imperative for the Government to pay keen attention to her outfit as it contributes hugely to development.

“In 2022, the country earned over US$ 254 million from export of fish and fishery products”

Madam Koomson made the remark at the commissioning of the National Premix Fuel Automation Project in Elmina.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture sector plays a lead role in the stability of the local food economy and provide employment and revenue for about ten percent the population.

Thus, the need to safeguard the sector to assist boost the local economy for growth and development.

The project is in accordance with the National Premix Fuel Regulation aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness at the grassroots levels within coastal communities.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment of achieving a robust fishing industry that meets the nutritional needs of Ghanaians.

Additionally, the Ministry strives to ensure the sustainable supply and efficient utilization of premix fuel, benefiting both the fishing communities and the nation as a whole.

She advised the beneficiaries to adapt the best management practice to protect the centre for future reference.

For her part, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister commended the Ministry for the transformative project to enhance and sustain fish production in fishing communities.

The colourful commissioning was graced by high profiled personalities including, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and Nana Kodwo Conduah II, Omanhen of Edina, among others.